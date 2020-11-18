I decided to visit the Galleria Mall to support our local businesses by doing some holiday shopping. I enjoy shopping there, as I use a walker and being able to sit between stores provides me with the opportunity to actually shop with my wife.
We hadn’t been to the Galleria since all this Covid nonsense started, so I was very much looking forward to visiting. Then, I was so very saddened to see a mostly empty mall.
I was getting tired, so while my wife was inside one of the stores making some purchases, I pushed my walker to a corner outside the store and sat to wait for her.
As I sat there scanning my emails, I pulled my mask off to one ear, as I was the only person in the hallway for more than 1,000 feet. I literally could see no one.
A “security” guard literally wearing what looked like four badges (in case you missed one, I guess) made a point of walking all the way across the mall to order me to put my mask on. I explained to him that I was sitting and there was no one even remotely near me. I went on to explain that the signs read, “stay six feet apart or wear a mask.” He proceeded to put his toes against my walker wheels (yes, that close) and state loudly, "You’re wrong, put the mask on if you want to stay in my mall”
He then made a show of pulling his handheld to his face, barking into the radio, "ONE MASK ADUSTMENT,” and stalked off like he just stopped the taking of Fort Henry.
This bully totally took the joy out of Christmas shopping. The malls and stores are suffering enough without customers being bullied by someone who enjoys harassing the customers. I mentioned my experience to one of the vendors and they laughed and said he (the guard) even bullies the vendors. The vendor then confided the “guard's” nickname. Funny.
Sadly, some "people" enjoy being bullies. This political tool (pandemic) that's being used to control citizens really brought the bullies out of the wood work. It seems as if people are doing their very best to destroy business and citizens' freedoms.
I have no intention of visiting the Galleria Mall again until this nonsense is over.
MICHAEL TOMAINO, Newfane
