This is an open letter to the Lockport community.
I took over Widewaters drive-in restaurant, one of Lockport's finer gateways, after the 2013 flood that nearly closed the restaurant for good. Since then, we have had several memorable seasons, met hundreds of great people and enjoyed managing one of Lockport's great warm-weather landmarks. We've even established a concert series, a nature trail and a bird sanctuary.
I'm announcing, with a heavy heart, that the restaurant and surrounding acreage are being sold, though we view it simply as passing the torch. We are managing the transition to someone who will keep the business and property vibrant for tourism and enjoyment by Lockportians.
We thank everyone who joined us in our time with Widewaters and welcome the next generation of patrons.
I would like to thank the countless people who helped make this venture a success, first and foremost the City of Lockport community and the entire building inspection department — they were very supportive every step of the way — as well as engineer Rolando Moreno, an amazing guy who we wish well in his retirement; he will be missed. Also, Alderman Joe Oates, who was there every step of the way; Sal Licata for the concert series; Jimmy Benedict for keeping us intact; Damien Brady, who ran the marina; faithful employees who will forever be our friends; Renee Iovieno, whose endless energy and love for our kids and customers made Widewaters what it is today; and our many customers who we love and will miss dearly. Thank you!
It is very important that we all remember to continue to support Widewaters and all small businesses; it's essential to their success.
Family, fun, fishing, sunsets, car shows ... that's what Widewaters is all about.
Keep the fun going. Spread kindness to everyone, every chance you get.
JIM KANE, Lockport
