As I prepare to vote in this very important election year, much of the attention is rightly focused on the presidential race, but I find myself making a concerted effort to carefully evaluate other important contests and I suspect other voters feel the same way. I believe this is particularly true in judicial races where voters may not know the candidates or be exactly sure of the nature of the judgeship they seek. This year, there is an opening on the New York State Supreme Court in Western New York and two candidates are in contest for that office.
I believe that very smart, hard-working and independent judges are more important than ever, so as I evaluate the candidates, I discovered that the Niagara County Bar Association has rated Judge Amy Martoche well qualified, but I am dismayed to learn that her opponent has apparently failed to seek the rating of this valued association. Judge Martoche has also been well rated by bar associations based in Erie County and by numerous public and private sector unions and organizations.
As a recently retired accountant and talent acquisition leader, I know the value and importance of peer review. Few people know better than our peers how qualified we are to perform our responsibilities. I have concluded that there is a clear choice in this race that is important for our community.
I urge my fellow citizens to vote for Judge Amy Martoche for New York State Supreme Court this election. Your vote is very important.
MARK BRUNO, Grand Island
