"Perfect" leadership: How might we describe that?
First, the leader is the one and only voice of authority. He / she makes all of the decisions, the speeches, and sets forth his / her ideas and thoughts to the masses. The No. 2 in command never, in word or deed, contradicts the leader and, in fact, espouses the leader's ideas and thought (you might describe him / her as a drone) while counseling others below, keeping them in line at all times. Those below No. 2 all defend the leader at all times, at all costs. Lower status miscellaneous leaders are few and are utilized to keep their subordinates quietly in line. That is the limit of their function.
All the while, the perfect leader's behavior in public has no boundaries, and in talks to the masses they are treated as children in voice and manner. Thus the children feel as if they are an integral part of all ideas and goals. If the leader's actions have improved the lives of the masses, that is all the more reason for them to become blind supporters and acolytes. Even those who are suffering but are made to feel as though they are contributing to the greater good may continue to be supporters and, in fact, the leader may somehow induce further devotion and obedience by compensating them for their support.
That might be as accurate a description of perfect leadership as anyone has devised. That too is a portion of the doctrine of Karl Marx who, by the way, was the author of the Communist Manifesto.
How many perfect leaders do you know?
This information might make us better understand why so much "hell" was raised when elected officials like U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, spoke out publicly and were then ostracized verbally for their impertinence. Truth is not permitted and they know that. Speaking out of line is not permitted and they know that.
"Drones" are now the choice of weapon for killing terrorists. No. 2 should be aware of this fact while going about daily disciplinary chores to keep underlings in line.
Just sayin'.
BOB FARNHAM, Lockport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.