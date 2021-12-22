People can be their own worst enemy in choosing what is good for them. Self-betrayal is a paradox. Why do America’s seniors (aged 65+) vote against their own economic self-interests and support representatives with a platform to cut Social Security and Medicare benefits they depend on? Why do people who use a food pantry vote for representatives who wish to cut SNAP? Why would some vote against better access to health care and vaccines? Decisions are often driven by emotion, usually fear, rather than logical thought.
Uniting people against an invented enemy is a powerful authoritarian con game. After the Civil War, economically abused, poor, southern whites owned nothing of value and farmed the land of the wealthy on shares, earning a meager percentage of the proceeds. Frequent reminders that the only thing going for them was that they were lucky to be white, not black, worked to control sharecroppers; the common enemy was black people.
Our past president instilled fear by warning of gangs of Mexican criminals and cutting aid to Central America; it’s no accident that our borders are swarmed with very desperate people. Other hot button issues, fueled by fear, are: outsiders who absorb good jobs that Americans want; successful minorities; abortion; and the threat of guns being taken away.
Frustrated and resentful poor, working-class whites often perceive social programs as not helping them as much as they help ethnic minorities. White males may resent advancements by women. With a “have nots” versus “haves” mentality, people feeling resentment may automatically gravitate toward the candidate who offers change, or the candidate who claims to represent the “have nots.”
Emotional choices go well beyond voting. Divorce rates show that many people choose poorly when selecting mates. We may observe friends choosing inappropriate partners even the second time around.
My criteria, a logical list of the most important traits, can guide me in getting what I really want to be happy whether "shopping" for a partner or elected representatives.
CAROL NOCHAJSKI, Wilson
