Phil Collins is running as the Prohibition Party candidate in the 2020 Presidential election. Collins served 21 years in the Navy, has served as a trustee for Libertyville, Illinois, and came in second place in the 2019 Las Vegas mayoral election. He is pro-life, supports the Constitution, and is willing to seriously address alcohol as a social and public health problem.
The Prohibition Party is the oldest living third party in the United States. The Prohibition Party not only advocates for strong policies against alcohol and other drugs, it tackles a variety of issues including: promoting public health, building a strong economy, improving education, opposing corruption, and promoting ethical public service.
In New York, people can vote for Phil Collins by write-in.
JONATHAN MAKELEY, Amherst
