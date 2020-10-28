On November 3rd, I will be voting for John Ceretto II for Niagara County District Attorney. I feel that Ceretto is the best fit for the position. He is experienced and will act in your best interest. Ceretto is independent of politics. Anyone who knows John knows that he is trustworthy, driven and proven to have the experience to be the District Attorney.
Ceretto possesses comprehensive trial law experience in both the private and public sectors. Ceretto has tried many felony cases. In the public sector, Ceretto was an assistant district attorney in Niagara County where he conducted numerous trials and hearings. Ceretto has drafted countless motions and responses and met with thousands of individuals affected by violent crime.
Today, Ceretto has a private practice where he works on criminal defense, family law and practice, real estate and corporate law, to name a few. Ceretto is always willing to listen to and advocate on behalf of those who need it most.
Ceretto is also dedicated to his community. He is a lifelong member of St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church where he attended preschool through eighth grade. He has served as a judicial delegate, a state representative and a Niagara County party committee person. Ceretto is truly a man of the people.
I am asking for your support to vote for my friend, John Ceretto II, for Niagara County District Attorney. He is qualified, devoted and compassionate.
DANA TIEDE DUNN, Niagara Falls
