Donald Trump tells lies upon lies and here is the biggest whopper of all: Don't be afraid of Covid.

Need I say more? No, but I will.

Six of my personal friends have had COVID-19. Two were hospitalized in serious condition, but they are home now; others are still dealing with after effects since they contracted the disease during the summer.

Two people I knew died from COVID-19, one whose memorial service I presided over in a beautiful service in Krull Park, following official guidelines of face covering and social distancing.

Please: Be afraid, be very afraid of COVID-19. It will kill you.

REV. PATRICIA MARIE LUDWIG, retired, Wrights Corners

