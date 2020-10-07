Donald Trump tells lies upon lies and here is the biggest whopper of all: Don't be afraid of Covid.
Need I say more? No, but I will.
Six of my personal friends have had COVID-19. Two were hospitalized in serious condition, but they are home now; others are still dealing with after effects since they contracted the disease during the summer.
Two people I knew died from COVID-19, one whose memorial service I presided over in a beautiful service in Krull Park, following official guidelines of face covering and social distancing.
Please: Be afraid, be very afraid of COVID-19. It will kill you.
REV. PATRICIA MARIE LUDWIG, retired, Wrights Corners
