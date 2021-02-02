In his recent article about President Biden’s Catholic faith (Union-Sun & Journal, Jan. 30), Steven Roberts stated that Biden “has to rank as one of the most openly devout chief executives we’ve ever had.” Roberts continued: “More importantly Biden is a progressive, social-justice Catholic.”
Biden may be a devout Catholic but is he a faithful Catholic? And if he’s truly a social-justice Catholic, how can he support the grave injustice of abortion, arguably the most important social-justice issue of our time? In America, approximately 1 million babies are killed in their mothers’ wombs every year. These are innocent children who are denied the right to life and will never see the light of day. Can any one of us claim that our right to life is more important than these innocent children’s right to life?
Roberts quoted a nun as saying that Biden’s “very clear about justice” and talks about “things like the Gospel of Matthew: ‘What you’ve done to the least of my brothers, you’ve done to me.’” Aren’t those babies the least of Christ’s brothers? And yet Biden not only supports the death penalty (abortion) for the unborn, he is now going to use our tax dollars for abortions here and overseas!
The Catholic Church clearly teaches that every abortion is evil. San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone recently said that no Catholic “in good conscience can favor abortion ... . 'Right to choose’ is a smokescreen for perpetuating an entire industry that profits from one of the most heinous evils imaginable. Our land is soaked with the blood of the innocent and it must stop.”
It is to be hoped that President Biden will acknowledge the truth regarding the evil of abortion and demonstrate his respect for the rights of all Americans, including the unborn — our brothers and sisters. I urge everyone who cares about these innocent human lives to contact their elected officials and let them know you oppose abortion and and the use of taxpayers’ money to fund abortions here and abroad.
GERRY STAFFORD, Lockport
