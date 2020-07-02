In late May of this year the National Security Agency accused the Russian government of hacking email servers around the world. Despite the fact that this is the United States' National Security Agency, President Donald Trump “renewed his baseless claims that the investigation into Russia’s activities was part of a ‘hoax’ intended by Democrats to paralyze him,” the New York Times reported on May 29.
Then on June 27, the Times reported, “The United States concluded months ago that the Russian unit, which has been linked to assassination attempts and other covert operations in Europe intended to destabilize the West or take revenge on turncoats, had covertly offered rewards for successful attacks last year.”
We now know that President Trump was warned in February that Russia was paying Afghanistan Taliban to kill coalition forces including American soldiers. The intelligence reportedly was solid enough to be shared across the intelligence community and with allies. Trump was offered a menu of options to respond to Russian actions but instead wants to reward Russia with admittance into the G-7.
While U.S. intelligence is warning about Russian cyber attacks and now an operation to incentivize the killing of American troops, Trump does nothing. His actions call into question his competence and/or his loyalties.
WILLIAM FINE, Brockport
