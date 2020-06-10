To those of you who are looking for a judge who will be principled, has strong community and family values, and is full of integrity, Mike Benedict is the person you should vote for to be assured that the next judge sitting on the Niagara County court bench has those qualities.
I have known Mike for over 15 years as a neighbor and a friend. He is a principled individual with strong community and family values. For over a decade I have watched his family grow as he played ball with his son Eric in the spring and tossed a football around with him in the fall; how he taught his daughter, Emmalene, how to ride a bike; how he is always driving his children to their various activities, many of which he even finds time to coach; how every Halloween he and his wife Laura have some of the greatest family-themed costumes ever and walk with their kids throughout the neighborhood. I have also witnessed how Mike helps his elderly neighbors clean the leaves from their gutters, not once, but several times each and every fall; and how he has shopped for our neighbors who are too frail to go out during the COVID-19 pandemic.
I would also like to tell you about the Benedict family’s dog, Cinderella. She is a black lab that they adopted several years ago. It turned out Cinder was an escape artist! Although the yard was fenced in, Cinder would go over (or under) the fence, get out and run down the street. Over the course of a year or so, we would see Mike walking her with the kids, or riding his bike (slowly) with Cinder on a leash, but he was always patiently working with her. Today she is well behaved and if she does happen to get out, she comes right back when she’s called. I think this demonstrates the perseverance and patience that Mike has for taking the time, as long as it took, to train their dog. I am sure he will bring those same qualities of patience and perseverance to the Niagara County Court bench, along with his sense of fairness and a sense of community.
ED SANDUSKY, Lockport
