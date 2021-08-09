In America, you can bet you know a felon, somewhere. You may have one in your family since a vast majority of Americans know, even fleetingly, a person who is, or has been incarcerated. A majority.
The San Francisco DA may have been off when he recently said a “majority” of American “families” have a relative in prison. However, we all seem to know someone who has been through our archaic, opportunistic, money-motivated "justice" system and wound up where no nonviolent criminal should ever be.
We hold a longtime world record for more people in prison than any other country. Prison is where we are destroyed, not rehabilitated, or scared straight. Scared? More like scarred for life.
My PTSD makes me an ideal writer, shut away from others in a prison of my own making, after being incarcerated for a very real 19 months on a drug entrapment case. A hired sheriff’s “narc” hounded me for my prescription. I gave in for the $80 I needed. Stupid. Deserving of prison time? Hmm.
If 45% of families know someone who is incarcerated, isn’t that enough?
It’s so close to a majority — not exact, close — that it might as well be 100% of Americans. Because families have friends and associates, churches, and … it goes on forever. Friend Brian and the church deserted me faster than you can blink. Jesus will judge them.
From maximum sentences for drug offenders to the ineffective and failure-ensured “reentry programs” (I was an inmate clerk in such a program), our nation has made recidivism almost 70% effective: if they are “inside” now, they’ll likely return.
A 70% return rate ensures the system’s $80 billion annual budget. Psychological and physical abuse are part of prison guard training. Does anyone still believe that extreme, “cruel and unusual punishment” dating to the 1800s, forces people to become ideal members of a community upon release?
The felon is stripped of everything — the perfect situation for crime relapse. Or, a lifetime of anger and fear. Who are the real criminals? Look at news headlines from today and wonder about the lyrics of "Sympathy for the Devil."
Most Americans are in prison — here is the formula. A common saying among prison psych counselors is, “If you’re in prison, your family is there with you.”
A child, quoted in a Marshall Project article, said, innocently, “Daddy? If I visit, will they lock me up too?”
Sorry, son, they already have.
BRANDON M. STICKNEY, Lockport
