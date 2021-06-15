I have been following closely the argument about whether the Lockport City School District should employ qualified security guards and whether these men and women should be armed. We are living in a very volatile time in history; it seems as if there is not a day that goes by that there is not a shooting at a grocery store, an industry and yes even a school. It is an upside-down time in the world and our schools are not immune to this violence. It could happen any day where a disgruntled person decides they will make their mark on history and just shoot up one of our buildings injuring and killing innocent people.
Teachers, students and administrators are taught what they should do if a threat emerges. They should run and hide. Our security personnel are taught to confront the issue head on. Instead of running from the threat, they run toward the threat attempting to stop the carnage before it gets any worse. If we disarm these professionals, how do they carry out their jobs of protecting our children and our staff?
These individuals are trained. They have been trained to recognize situations that are not right, they have been trained in de-escalation tactics. They have been trained on how to use a firearm. Contrary to what the lady from the PTA stated in the June 15 edition of the Union-Sun & Journal, ordinary individuals cannot do the job that these security professionals do.
Not only do these individuals protect the building and the occupants, they also interact in positive ways with the students. I have watched how these people talk with students, how they help our students and how they de-escalate issues that arise between students in our buildings. I have seen this first-hand and I believe we are a better school district for having these security individuals in our buildings. I hope the Board of Education can see the value of these men and women.
WILLIAM AGRONIN, Lockport
