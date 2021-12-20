Recently I was diagnosed with Covid. I spent the whole month of November quite sick, losing weight, very short of breath, etc. Long story short, about the 1st of December, after I had started to feel a lot better, I began really being short of breath and was rushed to Lockport hospital, which to be quite frank, I wasn’t any too keen about. Recent years have not been kind to the place's reputation. I was very surprised. This is what this letter is really about.
At Eastern Niagara Hospital I was greeted by a very concerned and efficient ER staff. After some quick tests I was promptly admitted and given a nice, quiet room. The doctors on staff, I can’t say enough good about. The nursing staff, the respiratory therapist, the aides, even the lady from the kitchen taking my daily menu order (by the way, the food was surprisingly good) were all very expert and courteous. The staff doctor came in and actually spent time with me, speaking plainly, and didn’t pull any punches. He told me I was very sick but they had an excellent protocol for this post-Covid pneumonia virus I had. The whole team went into a very coordinated plan of action. They all communicated well with each other and me.
A highlight was 24 hours after being tested to see if I was still positive for Covid, a nurse came skipping in and with a great big smile announced that I was Covid-free. What a relief! I had been laying there worrying at night, wondering what do I do if I come back positive? It seemed everyone cared and rejoiced with me when the word got out I was “clean.” I know it surely made their job a lot easier not having to suit up special every time they came in to minister to me.
I use the term "minister" because that is exactly how I felt. Keep in mind, they are all working extremely long hours and are short-handed. Just before I left I had a very nice visit from the CEO, Anne McCaffrey, and the head of nursing. After visiting with them for about 15 minutes I could see well why the place has turned around. Anne is very sharp and an excellent business person. The head of nursing is too. They have carefully put together an excellent team and it’s working, which is rather amazing in light of the present climate we are dealing with.
I can’t say enough for all the staff and every last person on the job. I would like to especially mention the doctor who initially saw me, Dr. McMahon. He was great and saw me again just before I left. He was happy for me that I was moving good air and it is not always the case.
I would like to conclude by saying: I was very impressed by the whole team. I understand they have broken ground for a new facility and we need a good local hospital. If we will all get behind them and encourage them, we will see something very good for our town begin to take shape.
DAN GOLLUS, Lockport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.