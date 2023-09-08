Railing against the ‘climate lobby’ is a form of propaganda
The commentary “Green energy bailout on the horizon,” published Sept. 6 by the Union-Sun & Journal, suggests that fighting destructive fossil fuel emissions will cost Americans too much. However, the oil industry would prefer us not to know that the United States has been subsidizing oil companies $20 billion annually. Adding the cost of premature deaths from air pollution, birth defects and high cancer rates near extraction sites, clean-up from climate-fueled disasters, ecological devastation and economic losses, the total cost we bear is at bare minimum $646 billion annually and growing. It’s a free gift to pollute that comes directly from consumers’ wallets.
Are there any benefits to this subsidy? Even conservative economists say there is no evidence it gives us jobs growth, lower-priced fuel or greater energy independence. Consider the inflationary effects of OPEC countries’ production cuts to increase prices. (“Oil prices spike as Saudi Arabia, Russia extend production cut,” by the Associated Press, also in the Sept. 6 edition.)
Wind and solar power are where the energy independence is, and the Inflation Reduction Act is a policy solution to effect this, as well as cheaper energy prices in the long run. Tax credits radically reduce the cost of clean infrastructure, even as it, like every other project, is affected by inflation.
According to the U.S. Department of Energy, wind accounted for 22% of new energy projects in 2022, producing 125,000 jobs as oil and gas employment declines. And that’s second to the amount of solar power coming online.
Railing against the “climate lobby” is a form of propaganda. Don’t fall for that nonsense. Who are these ostensibly powerful climate groups, and how do they stack up compared with multi-billion-dollar oil corporations that fund organized disinformation campaigns to try to halt climate action and maintain their profitable businesses? Who else could possibly benefit from standing in the way of the transition to clean power? Politicians like Sen. Joe Manchin whose wealth derives from fossil fuel pollution? Gas companies enjoying their state subsidy for expanding pipelines that emit methane?
Governor Kathy Hochul must stand firm in New York’s efforts to meet its climate mandate, accelerating wind and solar projects. We also need Assembly speaker Carl Heastie to stop holding up the NY HEAT Act that will curtail the gas infrastructure that consumers pay for, and reduce our energy bills.
GEORGE ANN CARTER, Warsaw
