This past Saturday the Rainbow of Help, Inc. held a pancake breakfast at the Newfane Community Center. From all of us in the Rainbow of Help, we just want to say thank you to the community, our friends and past recipients for making it a huge success.
As we start our 21st year, we all realize that we could not continue to do our mission — which is “helping people with unexpected medical situations" — without the help and generosity of the people who make up the Western New York community. I have said many times that the WNY community is the most giving community in the country.
As we continue our mission, we look forward to your continued support. Again from all of us in the Rainbow: “Thank you, Western New York!"
BOB MACFARLANE, Newfane
