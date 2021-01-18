Science indicates that randomly killing coyotes, through hunting, trapping or in killing contests, will not prevent conflicts with humans, pets or livestock (“THE GREAT OUTDOORS: Hunting, an environmental management tool,” published Jan. 9, 2021, by the Union-Sun & Journal).
Disrupting coyote social structures serves only to increase coyote numbers, creating problems where there were none previously. The experience of wildlife management professionals and agencies across the U.S., including the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, confirms that randomly killing coyotes will not yield more deer or other game species. Organizations such as Ducks Unlimited and the National Wild Turkey Federation have also opposed predator control, understanding that it will not result in more ducks or turkeys.
Coyotes, foxes and other animals continue to be killed in shocking wildlife killing contests, wasteful “cash and prizes” competitions for killing the most, the heaviest, or even the smallest animals (humanesociety.org/wildlifekillingcontests). Seven states have now banned such contests, including Vermont and Massachusetts, and the New York State Legislature is expected to reintroduce legislation to end them in New York, too.
According to the DEC, coyotes are firmly established throughout New York and here to stay. For details on non-lethal steps to ensure human coexistence with these highly intelligent, adaptive wild neighbors, visit humanesociety.org/coyotes.
BRIAN SHAPIRO, New York State director, The Humane Society of the United States, Albany
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.