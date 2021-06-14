The honorable Linda Ark is running for re-election for Hartland Town Justice and we believe she has proven during her previous term that she is more than qualified to represent Hartland for a another term. She is a dedicated Hartland resident of 63 years who is passionate about her town and its constituents and what they are going through. When you step into her court room, you are not another case, you are a person who deserves respect.
Hon. Ark cares deeply about her community. She is working through different items such as bail reform and centralized arraignments through her role as town justice and we would highly recommend Hartland re-elects her to continue the work she has started.
Please go and vote on June 22nd for Hon. Linda Ark.
DANIEL and KATIE VERRATTI, Gasport
