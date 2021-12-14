Here's my response to the loud “Nobody wants to work!” comment overheard at the grocery store:
The verifiable truth is that 5.5 million new jobs have been created in 10 months. Unemployment claims are currently at the lowest since 1969 (U.S. Labor Department, New York Times). The last time unemployment was that low, the famous astronaut, Neil Armstrong, took the first steps on the moon! Workers' pay has increased 13% in some industries. However, there are many jobs, lower paying positions, that remain unfilled. Due to Covid, many older workers have retired early, leaving vacancies. In the past Americans would have been aware and happily celebrating successes.
Recent economic progress has been historic. Another verifiable measure of progress is that, a year ago, more than 20 million people were filing for continued unemployment benefits, and today the number is 2.4 million.
A reality disconnect is a threat to our democracy. The media has a role and needs to be clearer, as they were at one time, with the Fairness Doctrine, spreading truth, both sides, good as well as bad news.
Seventeen Nobel prize-winning economists and leading rating agencies on Wall Street predict the Build Back Better Act will ease long-term inflationary pressures and reduce health care premiums, the cost of medication and costs for ordinary Americans. Enormously popular, BBB will reorient our national investment away from the wealthy few, the elite enslavers, to rather ordinary men as Abraham Lincoln insisted in 1859.
CAROL NOCHAJSKI, Wilson
