Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Periods of snow. Low 22F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Low 22F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected.