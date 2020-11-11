As Veterans Day approaches, the sacrifice of those who served our nation is at the forefront of our minds. There are almost 100,000 veterans currently residing in Western New York. They reside alongside us, making the transition from military to civilian life. They are our mothers, fathers, grandparents, aunts, uncles, brothers, sisters, friends and colleagues. They served for us and protected our freedom, and now it’s our turn to serve and protect them.
As history teaches, the significance of November 11th is the signing of the armistice to end major hostilities and bring an end to World War I (on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month). Many countries around the world recall this day as “Remembrance Day” to commemorate the sacrifices of members of their armed forces and civilians in times of war, specifically since World War I. The United States commemorates this day as Veterans Day to honor all of those who have served our nation in war or peace, living or deceased.
From the very beginning of this great nation, there is a proud history and tradition of citizen warriors. Our first warriors fought for only an idea of freedom, and as history unfolded, each generation proudly and selflessly served to keep that freedom alive. We owe them so much!
I ask that you remember our veterans every day throughout the year. Remember the loved ones they had to leave behind, remember the overwhelming conditions they lived in while serving and the long days and nights filled with what we civilians cannot begin to understand. Remember the families that went long periods of times without seeing their loved ones. Remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice and never came home.
The Veterans One-stop Center of WNY sees the significant need in our community to empower and honor all the men and women who wore the uniform. We have served more than 12,500 veterans and their families, helping them make the transition from military to civilian life. We recognize and witness first-hand the importance of supporting our service men and women with the struggles they face as they return to civilian life.
There are so many ways you can honor the veteran community throughout the year. Give your time, lend a helping hand, share kind words, and make donations in tribute of the veterans you’ve had the honor of knowing.
Veterans Day is a day to remind us all of the enormous debt of gratitude we owe to all service men and women, to keep veterans in the forefront of your thoughts. Make time in your day to think about their service and dedication, and carry today's thoughtful words and actions towards veterans throughout the year.
CHUCK MARRA, president and CEO, Veterans One-stop Center of WNY, Buffalo
