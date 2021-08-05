August 7th is National Purple Heart Day. The Purple Heart is the oldest medal given to those who have been wounded or killed in combat defending the honor of the U.S. government and its constitution. This is a solemn distinction of honor.
On National Purple Heart Day, towns and cities pause in recognition of the service and sacrifice of their local sons and daughters.
I encourage everyone to listen to soldiers and veterans. The sacrifices made on the battlefield don’t disappear when the battle is over. The trauma is now part of the person. Many suffer from PTSD and the suicide rate is up to seven times that of civilian population. I know from my own experiences the difficulty of returning to civilian life (I was awarded the Purple Heart in 1969).
Please take some time on Saturday to remember and honor those who gave their blood for our government.
WILLIAM FINE, Brockport
