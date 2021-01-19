Solar and wind energy initiatives have been popping up all over New York over the past 10 years, mainly in small towns in the backwoods of our state. In 2019, New York set an ambitious goal to use 100% clean power by 2040 in its Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA). Wide open tracts of land are ideal for projects, making Western New York a prime location for renewable energy developers. Clearly, rural communities’ acceptance is vital to the sector’s growth. But what’s in it for them? It turns out, quite a bit beyond just helping the environment.
Career jobs for rural youth are important benefits to consider. Installation of solar panels and other jobs could span 20 or more years if we meet CLCPA objectives. Most developers hire local operators, electricians and laborers on contract to install equipment. The words “contract” or “temporary” work may not sound helpful long-term, but installation projects can last two to four years and employ hundreds of individuals. These positions are perfect for trade workers, like electricians, who can expect to make $20.44 hourly for entry level positions and up to $61.87 in higher wage brackets. Even those without degrees, such as construction laborers, can expect to make $14.15 hourly entry level and up to $42.32. These projects provide valuable experience that can open up opportunities to work in more consistent positions like home solar panel installation. And, as New York State ramps to 100% carbon-free energy, renewable energy projects are being introduced continuously, providing the opportunity for stable employment.
Take Ridge View Solar, a project in Hartland and Newfane, that is expected to provide 300 to 400 jobs as they are building the project over the next two to four years. Once operational, Ridge View Solar will employ four full-time workers and contribute $25 million to the townships and their schools over its first 20 years, 10 times more than the same amount of farmland would contribute to the towns’ budgets. This influx of money would not cost its residents a cent, but could mean the world for the local community and schools.
So, you may be thinking, this all sounds great, but what can I do? Smaller solar and wind energy projects that produce energy rates below 25 megawatts are required to be approved by town boards, and local citizens are able to declare their support or opposition at town hall meetings. Local communities need to come together and start showing support for renewable energy initiatives of all sizes. It is important, now more than ever, to provide energy security for all communities, upstate and downstate, and work together to restore our economies.
ANNA CASTONGUAYBuffalomember of United Solar Energy Supporters
