A recent opinion piece in the Lockport Union Sun & Journal attacked the siting and permitting process used for wind energy and solar energy facilities in New York, projects New York needs in order to take action on climate change.
In fact, these types of projects undergo an extremely comprehensive and lengthy review — equal to or more stringent than any others state in the nation. The new state Office of Renewable Energy Siting (ORES) is dedicated solely to reviewing proposed wind and solar projects. Local project opponents and towns are provided with intervenor funding they can use to hire their own lawyers or experts to review projects.
The permit applications are extremely detailed and must include 25 very specific exhibits, including studies of wildlife, wetlands, historic resources, noise and traffic, and decommissioning plans, among others. More than a year of surveys and assessments go into developing these materials, costing millions of dollars. This information is then used by ORES to issue a Draft Permit using the same avoid / minimize / mitigate framework of other required environmental reviews in the state. The Draft Permit is then published for public review and comment.
Proposed projects must conform with all local laws and requirements, or request a waiver, which may be granted if ORES determines the local restriction is unreasonably burdensome. A similar standard is applied to other types of electric generating plants, such as a new natural gas power plant. Why? Because long ago it was determined that having adequate capacity to generate the electricity that we all need is a priority, so proposed facilities need to balance local input with state-level decision-making.
The extensive public outreach and participation in the wind and solar power siting process does not mean that everyone will support a project in the end. It does not mean that all stakeholders — including the companies building the projects — will be happy at the end of the process. There will undoubtedly be individuals who still do not support a particular wind and solar project being built in a particular location. But that does not mean that the process is unfair, nor does it mean that either the company or the community residents were not heard.
We suggest that an important metric of fairness should be if renewable energy is being treated the same in the permitting process as other possible land uses. That is, given that these projects are being built on the land of local willing landowners — and that New York needs clean and renewable energy to meet our power needs and tackle climate change — it should not be harder to build a renewable energy project than it is to build a factory, housing development, a mall, or a warehouse distribution center. All of these projects should be given a hard look to avoid, minimize, and mitigate any and all environmental and community impacts they may bring. And in New York State, they are.
ANNE REYNOLDS, executive director, Alliance for Clean Energy New York, Albany
