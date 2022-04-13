Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, launched an unprovoked and illegal attack on Ukraine on March 24, 2022. Russian soldiers, under Mr. Putin, are committing the most horrific atrocities against civilians. Five days after the murderous invasion began and the world witnessed the horrific atrocities and mass killings by Mr. Putin’s forces, former President Trump asked Mr. Putin for help to re-gain the U.S. Presidency. Think about that. Former President Trump asked a mass murderer for help to become President of the United States again. Mr. Trump is regarded as the front-runner to head the Republican Party. No one in the Republican Party, as far as I know, has dared to criticize Mr. Trump for asking for Mr. Putin’s help.
Just as bad, Mr. Trump is engaged in informational warfare, an assault on the truth. Mr. Trump is intentionally asking for false information from Mr. Putin to deceive people. Mr. Trump stated: “Why did the mayor of Moscow’s wife give the Bidens, both of them, $3.5 million? That’s a lot of money.” This issue has been investigated by Senators Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) as well as the federal government and all found there is no evidence of corruption or wrong doings on the part of either Hunter Biden or his father President Joe Biden. Hunter Biden is being investigated for tax evasion involving China, not Ukraine or Russia.
The presumptive head of the Republican Party is asking a murderous dictator for help and engaging in misinformation and no Republican dares to challenge him. The Republican Party has lost its moral compass.
WILLIAM FINE, Brockport
