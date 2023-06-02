“Not my type.” That was Donald Trump’s comment when referring to the woman he was convicted of abusing.
It also sums up how I feel about every current Republican presidential hopeful.
I’m a lifelong never Trump(er). I’m one who will never forget how he mocked Senator McCain’s military service, the fact that he was a POW, and the Senator’s disability which was caused by that service. Trump even continued that mocking after the Senator’s death. I'm not sure how the Trumplodytes justify supporting someone who mocks an American war hero for his own personal benefit, but, then again, I think about his supporters in the same light I think about him.
Ron DeSantis isn’t any shining star either. He’s on a vendetta against the very company that has made Florida a worldwide tourist destination simply because they expressed a political view that didn’t parrot his.
Nope, nobody currently in the race is “my type”.
There is a potential candidate that, in my humble opinion, would be ideal for the current political climate. That person is Liz Cheney. This is a person who, at high personal risk, challenged the status quo in favor of pursuing truth for all Americans. She put America first, knowing that it wasn’t a popular position but it was the right thing to do. And boys and girls, to me, that’s the kind of leader that makes America great!
We Republicans have this opportunity to grab the progressive mantle with a strong pro-life woman candidate.
Let’s dump the posers, the liars, the weak minded candidates and support a proven leader.
THOMAS GLYNN, Lockport
