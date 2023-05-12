Western Region Off Track Betting Corp. CEO Henry Wojtaszek and his Board of Directors are in damage control mode at the moment. This is due to current findings of the state and Erie County comptrollers, state and possible federal investigations. All of a sudden Wojtaszek, via some minions within the Niagara County and New York State Republican leadership, is trying to "spin" this as a Democrat vs. Republican, red county vs. blue county, red town vs. blue town issue, when it clearly is not.
Shame on New York State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt and U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney for engaging in this false narrative! This is all focused on the upcoming political primary and fall general elections.
We the people and taxpayers of Western New York have had enough. The issue of corruption and abuse of taxpayers' resources is not limited, or exclusive, to any political ideology, political party, race, gender, sexual orientation or socioeconomic status. Justice must prevail!
KEVIN E. ALEONG, Pendleton
