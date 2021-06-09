Congressman Chris Jacobs objects to President Biden’s budget because it will show that government still works, that it is not the problem. Biden’s budget will strengthen the social safety net, invest in healthcare, provide child and elder care and strengthen our infrastructure.
I have often wondered why Republicans made it harder to apply for government assistance, opposed healthcare, even opposed infrastructure projects like the major bridge connecting Mitch McConnell’s Kentucky and John Boehner’s Ohio. Republican claims of “reckless spending,” “runaway inflation” and “increase in taxes,” are just deceptions, as shown by their violation of every Republican principle during the Trump administration.
The real reason they oppose Biden's budget is so government will fail; to create a climate of political cynicism, and alienation, so that people don’t feel connected to their government. This was made clear with the events of Jan. 6 and its aftermath.
Why don’t Republicans want to investigate the insurrection? The only reason I can think of that the insurrectionists are Republican constituents. Why do Republicans continue to tell the lie of voter fraud and use this lie to create laws designed to suppress voting? Again, the only reason I can think of is that Republicans want to establish their form of anti-democratic government. Rather than improve the lives of their constituents, Republicans work to make government the problem.
Jacobs voted to overturn the election on Jan. 6th and supported the insurrectionists. It is no surprise that he opposes anything that shows the government still works.
WILLIAM FINE, Brockport
