Between skyrocketing inflation, a broken criminal justice system, and our state’s terrible business climate, there is clearly no shortage of bad news stories for New Yorkers these days.
That’s why it was refreshing to see a leader from Western New York — Senate Republican Conference Leader Rob Ortt — speaking out and offering fresh, new ideas and common-sense solutions to help tackle these problems head-on.
In stark contrast to the tax-and-spend, soft-on-crime approaches that have failed New Yorkers in the past, Senate Republicans have advanced a comprehensive new “Rescue NY Agenda” that will crack down on violent crime, reduce taxes and burdensome regulations, and revitalize our state’s struggling economy.
There are certainly lots of reasons to be angry with — and cynical about — our state government. But there are also times when a good idea, or package of ideas, is deserving of our strong and vocal support. This is clearly one of those times, and the Rescue NY Agenda is precisely the right kind of strategy we need to get our state back on the right track.
DAVID LICATA, Lockport
