It’s refreshing to hear ideas from a state representative that address the issues that matter to myself and my neighbors. Earlier this month, Senator Rob Ortt unveiled his priorities for this year’s session of the Legislature.
While out of touch Democrats in Albany continue to turn a blind eye to increased crime, and out of control costs on groceries, gas, and every day necessities, Rob Ortt and Senate Republicans are offering ideas that will make a real difference to help New Yorkers who are struggling to get by.
My family has been forced to tighten our belts and trim our family budget. Rob Ortt rightly thinks state government should do the same and also outline proposals to tackle crime, help our businesses who are still hurting after the pandemic, and invest in our children’s education and our workforce.
These are the issues that my family care about, and the issues our state representatives should focus on. I’m grateful Senate Republicans are offering a common sense alternative to what we’ve seen from soft on crime, tax and spend Democrats in Albany.
SOMERS SHERMAN, Lockport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.