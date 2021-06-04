I remember the day that John Ottaviano was born. It was the wee hours of August 30, 1960. Thus, I have known him since infancy, watching him grow to be a distinguished attorney and gentleman.
Watching him play, as a child, with my nieces and nephews in the neighborhood of many kids, I could surmise, by his demeanor, that he was destined to be a professional person when he grew up. He was a friendly but serious playmate.
As John became older, I noted his devotion and great respect for his parents and siblings, as well as all neighbors. John was generous with his time to help and always with a smile, perhaps helping him become the great attorney that he shows today.
As my lawyer and, yes, a dear friend, I am most pleased, especially for the past six years, when my family was in need of a competent and willing-to-help friend and counselor.
I do believe John is deserving of being county court judge.
"Ottaviano For Judge."
MARY CATHERINE RICHARDS, Lockport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.