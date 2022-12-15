We absolutely need to return ambulance service to Lockport Fire Department, no further expensive taxpayer funded studies needed. The time for debate is over.
As a taxpayer, I can fully appreciate the need to be careful with how the money is spent. Due diligence is important, and should be applauded, but wasting taxpayer dollars for an endless string of studies is not to be applauded. While there are clear costs to be incurred to start the service back up, the benefits of charging for the service will balance out those costs, and most likely provide the city with additional income.
When members of one party are more interested in playing political gamesmanship than actually governing, you have to ask yourself why that is. Does that alderperson have a real concern? Do they have a viable alternative? Or are they obstructing to prove some point? At what expense would that point be made? I pray it is not a citizen's life.
When it comes to saving lives, our elected officials should not be quibbling for so long over something like this. Our fire department deserves to be treated as well as our police department! I don't hear a single call to trim the bloated police budget under the guise of saving taxpayers' money at the expense of public safety.
These are the facts. Private ambulance service can no longer guarantee full coverage. Every company out there can provide backup service at best. If we are lucky.
Our local volunteer companies have done outstanding work covering for the failures of past city councils to properly and legally bring back ambulance service. They have done so at the peril of their own jurisdictions and, until recently, without asking for anything in return. They are stretched so thin because they cannot find enough volunteers already to do what they do. We shouldn't be relying on them.
Our city fire department has the most qualified individuals, and they are ready to do the job at a moment's notice. Most of the time they are already there, starting the job, but have a dual set of handcuffs on them. First, they cannot finish the job without proper transportation (the actual ambulance) and second they cannot recoup any of the costs through proper billing, allowing the out of town ambulance company to get all of that.
As my mom used to say, it is time to either to go or get off the pot.
Our city fire department has the personnel to do the job and the equipment to do the job. Now it is up to the Common Council to do their job and authorize them to be able to save lives.
And to each alderperson not in support of our fire department doing this job, I fully encourage you to sign up and become an unpaid professional with one of our fine companies in the town. They would love to have you.
STEVEN ALLORE, Lockport
