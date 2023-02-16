Restored ambulance service benefits all of Lockport
This week a great accomplishment has occurred for the benefit of every resident in Lockport. Lockport Fire Department, under the command of Fire Chief Luca Qualiano, has returned Advanced Life (ALS) ambulance service to our city.
With Mayor Roman’s leadership this process has finally happened and everyone living, working or traveling through Lockport will have emergency care with a better response. It wasn’t easy as some Republican party members tried to obstruct, in fact voted to remove them in past years. The people of Lockport spoke, the nearby fire companies spoke, and even private companies spoke to do the right thing for all in Lockport.
Thank you to each and every one who helped our community and well done to the Fire Chief and his professional firefighters and paramedics and EMTs.
DOUG NICHOLSON, Lockport
