Having been in leadership positions for almost 30 years, I have found there are many things which will define a strong leader. One key attribute is the ability to make effective decisions in the face of significant resistance or during highly charged/emotional situations. In these situations, a strong leader will avoid making any decision based on a knee-jerk reaction fueled by the emotion or political expediency of the moment. Instead, they will take a step back and seek the information needed to make a dispassionate decision based on facts.
This type of effective leadership was on full display during the Sept. 25 Lockport Common Council meeting where Mayor Roman announced her decision to appeal a New York State arbitrator’s decision.
As many of you know, part of that decision required the city to hire 12 additional firemen at a significant cost to the city. Obviously the possibility of hiring 12 new employees would have a very serious effect on the overall operation of our city, would impact our upcoming budget deliberations, and ultimately be funded by the taxpayers with their hard earned tax dollars.
This case has been an ongoing issue for many years. It originated during a difficult time in the city’s history and has fueled strong opinions on both sides of the issue. When the arbitrator’s decision was first announced several days ago, there were those in city government who quickly voiced their strong support for an immediate appeal of the ruling. However, to avoid making a decision based on the emotion of the moment — a decision that could have long-lasting consequences for our city — the Mayor took a step back as a strong leader should. Instead of reacting to the moment, she spent the past week conducting a thorough review of the overall situation.
As part of the Mayor’s review, she spoke to city stakeholders and department heads, met with fire union representatives, actively listened to the opinions of many of our fellow citizens, solicited opinions from members of the Common Council, examined various options, and consulted frequently with her legal team. Only then did she make the decision to direct that the city appeal the arbitration ruling.
Over the years I have found that anyone can make the easy decisions. It takes a strong leader to have the courage to step back in the face of challenging circumstances and make a decision that in the end is in the best interest of everyone. I applaud Mayor Roman for her leadership during this challenging situation, fully support her decision to appeal the arbitrator's ruling, and look forward to her continued strong leadership into the future.
LARRY EGGERT, Alderman at Large, Lockport
