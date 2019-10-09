Fire Prevention Week highlights the immeasurable value that our state’s local fire companies bring to our communities. Without the service of these brave men and women, our homes, property and lives would be at great risk not only in the event of a fire, but also when we have life threatening emergencies or natural disasters.
As your state representative, it has been among my top priorities to recognize, appreciate and promote our volunteer fire companies who perform all of these services after working long days going to school or at their “real” jobs, in between running their kids to soccer practice and visiting their older relatives. Just like the rest of us, volunteer firefighters and emergency responders have full-time lives outside of serving us and because of that they truly are the unsung heroes.
Thank you so much to everyone who volunteers in our local fire and ambulance companies! To better thank you, I introduced a new legislative package that would create a college scholarship and loan forgiveness for those who serve (A.7809); make it easier to get the training you need without compromising your job or hurting your employer (A.7827); and establish the Commission on Volunteer Fire Departments within the state’s Division of Homeland Security to help increase funding for the capital needs of volunteer fire departments and EMS organizations across the state (A.8307).
Again, thank you so much to everyone who serves – and if you would like to join the ranks of these true heroes, please consider volunteering yourself. Learn more at www.fireinyou.org, or by contacting your local fire company.
MIKE NORRIS, New York State Assembly member, 144th district, Lockport
