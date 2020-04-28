I loved Paul Schnell's recent articles on our ignorant governor's closure of all coal plants in New York. He provided an eloquent "bird's eye view" of Somerset Station that probably very few county residents had ever thought about before.
How can politicians and these whacko green groups shut down a power plant with 40 years more service left in it? New York is 63% forested and all those billions of trees can absorb many power plants' worth of carbon dioxide. So the idiot politicians replace clean coal plants with bird-killing turbines? This is just one of many reasons why people are fleeing this ridiculous state!
Thank you for running his commentaries. They added real value to the paper as a source of legitimate news in our region. It has a lot of people talking about the great benefits that the power plant provided and that most of us took for granted. Mr. Schnell reminded us to "vote!" this coming November.
I hope that you will cover Somerset's closing again in early November as a reminder to everyone why liberals must be removed from office. Their foolish notions of wind turbines and solar farms are destroying wildlife habitat, killing eagles, birds and bats all the while we taxpayers foot the bill for this nonsense.
New York's politicians are the real problem and Somerset power station and its employees paid the heavy price.
ROBERT L. SMITH, Niagara Falls
