It was with great dismay and disgust that I read (in the Dec. 11 editions of the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal and the Buffalo News) of the appointment of Kevin Schuler by our Niagara County Legislature to the position of Public Information Officer (PIO).
Mr. Schuler pleaded guilty to two felonies in the Buffalo Billion bribery scandal last year. As a convicted felon, Mr. Schuler:
1). Served one day in jail;
2). Was sentenced to two years of supervised release;
3). Is to perform 400 hours of community service;
4). Was appointed to the PIO position at a salary of $79,003, nearly $10,000 more than the outgoing PIO, with a one-year probationary period.
Reading "between the lines," add to all this a short, three-day duration for the actual PIO job posting, possible lack of a quorum during Schuler's interview, talk of a pre-determined outcome, and the ubiquitous partisan politics ... well, we know the rest, don't we?
I am a big believer in second chances, and truly wish Mr. Schuler (and others in similar situations) well, but Mr. Schuler received no negative consequences for his actions. I always thought there was a "price to be paid" first before second chances were given. Mr. Schuler has paid no such price, instead he was rewarded handsomely by those legislators who have not learned (or do not know) simple right from wrong.
As time passes, there are increasingly many days I lose a bit more faith in "the system," and the people who make up that system. This is one of those days.
ROBERT C. FROST, Barker
