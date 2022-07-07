After more than 90 years of settled law representing the majority of Americans, a radical Supreme Court of the United States has taken a hard right turn. The end of our federal government as we know it has been signaled by justices appointed by the previous president. Until now, the court has been a trusted nonpolitical guardrail, operating by “stare decisis” doctrine, making decisions based on previous decisions, to preserve a fair democracy. Newest rulings clearly indicate that the court is motivated by reliance on the radical “originalist” white supremacy politics of our Constitution’s framers. The push is to transfer power to state legislatures where manipulation is easier, regardless of what people want.
Like a time machine, six justices impose backwards beliefs, unraveling democracy to disaster. We are on the verge of losing protections of our democracy: a respectable standard of living, social safety nets, decent roads and bridges, relatively clean air and water, Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, contraception. Who wouldn’t like what we have to offer? Racists, conservative religious, power hungry, greedy, corporations and dark money steer the radical vote swing.
The first-ever reversal of a constitutional right, access to abortion granted nearly half a century ago in Roe v. Wade, means, sadly, that an underground railroad is now in the works for women. Young women will come of age with fewer rights than their grandmothers.
A recent SCOTUS decision gave coal companies a green light to destroy as the world burns. The Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to fight climate change has been paralyzed. Authority must now be explicitly approved by our broken Congress; the effects are international. We all lose when the planet loses; there is no planet B.
As the SCOTUS time machine moves us backward, desperate women will be forced into dangerous back-alley abortions. Oil and mining companies will profit, freely pollute waterways, degrade public health, cause cancer in children and Parkinson’s in farmworkers and the elderly. Smoking in restaurants may come back. Children will not learn about the science of evolution. Writers and artists may be censored. At risk for women may be driving, employment, voting. Rollback of regulations puts food safety and more up for grabs.
What century do we want to live in?
Be alarmed! Vote!
Up next for SCOTUS: voting rights, affirmative action, religious objection and LGBTQ protections.
CAROL NOCHAJSKI, Wilson
