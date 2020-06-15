My name is Brian Seaman and I am running for District Attorney. When serious crimes are committed in our county, the District Attorney is called upon to prosecute the offenders. As a prosecutor, I have a strong record of delivering convictions, holding violent criminals accountable for their crimes, and ensuring justice is achieved for crime victims and our communities.
This June 23rd I will be on the ballot as a candidate in the Independence Party primary election. The job of the District Attorney is not political in nature and should be performed with sound independent judgment.
I am the only candidate in this year’s election that has the experience as a felony prosecutor necessary to do this important job. Although it may be hard to believe, my opponent has never tried a felony case of any type. I have investigated and prosecuted hundreds of felony cases. My record as a successful trial attorney includes convictions after trial in cases of murder, attempted murder, attempted murder of a police officer, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and many other serious crimes. If you would like to find out more about me, and my experience as a prosecutor, please take a minute to visit my website: www.SeamanforDA.com.
It is an unfortunate reality that serious crimes will be committed in our communities. When they are, it is crucial that the District Attorney’s Office is knowledgeable and prepared. That starts with having the right person, with the right experience, as District Attorney.
If you are a registered voter in the Independence Party, I humbly ask for your vote this June 23rd.
BRIAN D. SEAMAN, Youngstown
