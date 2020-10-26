Niagara County residents are indeed fortunate this year to have such an outstanding and extremely well qualified person in Brian Seaman running for District Attorney. I have known Brian Seaman and his family for over 25 years and can attest to his outstanding character and trustworthiness.
Growing up in Middleport, attending Lockport schools and now residing in Youngstown with his spouse, Donna, and seven children, Brian Seaman is committed to making all of Niagara County a safe place for our families to live. As a graduate of Notre Dame, his strong faith is rooted in God, family and community.
This solid background, coupled with his extensive legal felony trial experience, makes Brian Seaman the right choice to lead the Niagara County’s District Attorney’s office. Brian understands that criminals must be held accountable for their actions and victims of crime deserve justice for the pain and agony caused to them. As an assistant district attorney, he secured convictions for some of the most violent crimes, including murder and attempted murder, in our county and is committed to ensuring justice prevails in order for county residents to feel secure residing here.
Prosecuting crime, especially the most heinous crimes, is a serious matter. Let’s elect someone as our District Attorney who is honest, firm and fair with the proper qualifications to handle this important responsibility. That without any doubt is Brian Seaman.
K. ZACHARY GASKILL, Lockport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.