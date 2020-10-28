When you interact with someone at work every day, you really get a sense of one’s personality and character. During the past four years as Town of Lockport Supervisor, I have worked side by side with Brian Seaman as our Town Attorney.
Before entering local governmental office, I served in the Air Force and embarked on missions all throughout the world serving with the most distinguished and honorable individuals protecting our great country. This experience enhanced my principles of respect, team work and integrity, and provided keen insight into reading one’s ability to lead and advise under pressure.
Though town matters are much different than military situations, the foundation is similar. When a controversial issue bubbles up: how do you handle yourself? Are you prepared with facts? Can you remain calm when others are riled? Do others trust you to handle the task based upon your training and experience? Do you provide sound command and advice to see the mission through?
These questions are important! I want a leader with the skill set to deliver when needed. Without hesitation, I can attest to you, by my own personal interactions with Brian Seaman, that he handles himself in the most professional and dignified manner, remains calm and collected, and is always prepared. He possesses the intellect and knowledge to tackle complex assignments and is truly trusted by me, the Town Board, and the entire town staff, to ensure that the proper and legal path is taken.
Late last year, Brian, a former assistant district attorney, and I had a great conversation. He enjoys being Lockport's town attorney, but expressed a desire to return to the DA’s office as the District Attorney to ensure that our county has a leader who is committed to protecting our community and bringing justice to those who violate the law — especially the most violent ones. Brian is very passionate about this mission and I could not think of a more competent, disciplined and honest individual to handle these important duties.
If he's elected, Brian will be missed at Town Hall, but more importantly, he will begin to serve the entire Niagara County community as an experienced and dedicated District Attorney that will ensure our county remains a safe place to raise our families for generations to come.
MARK CROCKER, Lockport town supervisor
