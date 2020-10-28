The time has come to choose Niagara County’s next District Attorney. I know both candidates and their families. They both care about their families and our community, want to prevent animal abuse and keep us safe. That’s unquestionable.
However, there is only one candidate who has stood in a courtroom, faced a jury and successfully convinced these jurors that a criminal must be convicted beyond a reasonable doubt for their actions against society. That’s Brian Seaman. And Brian has done it time after time, holding criminals responsible for the most serious and violent crimes, including murder and attempted murder of a police officer.
Brian is a highly respected prosecutor who has been endorsed by several law enforcement organizations and officials including Lewiston Police Chief Frank Previte. Brian has earned their trust by working closely and cooperatively on cases with them to ensure that justice prevails.
Sometimes during elections, experience and qualifications seem to get brushed over, in part due to fluff and feel-good testimonials. But for the office of Niagara County DA, experience and qualifications do matter and our lives and safety truly depend on it. There’s only one candidate who is backed by law enforcement, trial-tested, tough and ready to lead as DA on day one and that’s Brian Seaman.
WILLIAM E. GEIBEN, Lewiston
