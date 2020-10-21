Having known Brian Seaman and his family for many years, I feel compelled to share my reasons for endorsing him as the next Niagara County District Attorney.
Brian has served previously as an assistant district attorney for seven years. He has obtained convictions and indictments from misdemeanors to murder cases and is the only candidate running for District Attorney who has tried felony cases. When crimes occur, we need an experienced and qualified individual to ensure that criminals are held accountable for their actions so that our community remains safe and secure to live and work in.
I have had the privilege of working with Brian for the past several years in his capacity as the Lockport Town Attorney. I am always amazed at his attention to detail and the fairness in which he approaches each and every issue. He is honest and handles himself with dignity. His love for his community is surpassed only by his obvious love of his family, his faith and his desire to do the right thing.
Please join me in voting for Brian Seaman, who will bring the necessary experience and sound judgment to the office of Niagara County District Attorney.
PAT DUFOUR, deputy town supervisor, Lockport
