Mr. Clean and Mr. Lance and the wealth of a nation called Venza is pure fantasy and so it matters not at all where Venza is physically located on the globe; it could be anywhere. All I know for sure is that Venza has one of the largest and bravest veteran populations as can be imagined and Mr. Clean had the distinct honor of abiding over the care of that veteran population in his function as Venza's leader.
Now, Mr. Clean had functionaries to handle the day to day activities of Venza, while he reached outside that zone in order to increase his influence with those who were anxious to assist him in his goals and initiatives beyond Venza.
So now up steps Mr. Fixin with a bright and masterful mind and shares his idea, already having established a system of cash flow by owning his new "Clearing House" business. This clearing house soon becomes the purchasing and distribution center for all medicines and medical equipment intended for use by his finest, the veteran population. Mr. Fixin has already organized a consortium venue of purchasing agents throughout the entire world, and it mattered not a smidgen where such medicines / equipment came from. Only the wholesale cost of those supplies was relative, no matter the source.
In the meantime Mr. Fixin established a separate identity for Mr. Clean in the foreign banking system, and in the name of Mr. Lance, where currencies might get deposited (residuals so to speak) from the accounts of sales to his veterans for such purchases as they passed through Mr. Fixin's Clearing House.
Thereafter they all lived financially secure with the gift that, even now, keeps on giving. "Happily ever after" as the saying goes.
Of course we know this is all pure fantasy.
BOB FARNHAM, Brockport
