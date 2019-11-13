I want to say a very heartfelt thank you to our bus drivers in the Newfane district who on Friday, November 1st, got our children safely to school in the pitch black due to another power outage. My daughter Natasha had to shine her cellphone flashlight so the bus driver could be aware of her placement at the end of our driveway.
If people don't understand why this was a quirky and perhaps dangerous situation, it was due to our local area losing power again on Ewings Road. The speed limit on our road is 55 mph and since the area is rural, most people tend to increase their speed. I've thought this situation through and come up with a solution, and I'm hoping the Newfane town council will consider solar light intermittently throughout the school district.
Parts of Newfane — the central business district and the hamlet of Olcott — have lighting, and while all town taxpayers are paying for this limited lighting on poles, not all taxpayers are getting the benefits of lighting. With the high speed limit around Coomer, Ewings and other side roads, where our children are waiting at the end of driveways, there's a potential danger — and it can be fixed.
Since the Newfane town council hasn't ever addressed our localized and frequent power outages, I figured I'd throw in my two cents and suggest a partial solution to a problem that could have deadly consequences for a child riding a school bus. I'm sure there's someone on the council who could look for grant money to get solar lights attached intermittently along high-mph roads. That way, when we do lose power, at least the bus drivers can see our children better. This would reduce a lot of stress on bus drivers and parents.
Hopefully the town council will address this situation before any children are hurt. It's the least the council can do, in light of frequent localized power outages in the town.
If you're a parent who thinks this is a good idea, please write or call the members of the Newfane town council.
MICHELLE JOY WHEELER, Lockport
