Jim Shultz recently wrote that he doesn't understand why people think that liberals hate America. Well, maybe that's because when you give the message that you hate everything about America, want to tear it down and rebuild it completely different, that is a good indication. If I told my wife that I love her dearly, but I hate everything about her, she would know that I was either crazy or lying about loving her.
There really is no Democratic Party anymore. Call them socialists, leftists, or anti-Americans, and you would be more accurate.
They have been on a four-year temper tantrum since Donald Trump got elected. Why does he seem so bad to them? He is a successful capitalist who, before the virus, had this country back on the path toward being a head-and-shoulders economic leader in the world. He respects the Constitution, loves the flag, is pro-life and believes that Christians are good.
This is all taboo for the liberals. They want to make America into a socialist utopia. Venezuela was also a wealthy nation like ours. As socialism took root there, and fully blossomed, it only took a few years to become a third-world country, basically never to be heard from again.
The leftists complain that President Trump hasn't done enough during the Chinese virus crisis. Well, probably his biggest mistake was to trust the governors to lead their states at this time. It's not his fault that some, like Andrew Cuomo, have turned rogue and set up their own little kingdoms, destroying the economy and ruining people's lives in some cases.
Our own governor is under federal investigation for sending infected patients to upstate health facilities, thereby spreading infection and death. I call his actions criminally negligent homicide and because he targeted the elderly, the liberals should be the first to call this a hate crime.
Democratic voters get their "truth" from the media. Anyone who believes everything that the national media says is at best gullible and at worst a stupid fool. One of the few things the media got right was when they reported that a poll indicated Democrats are much more willing to give up their rights than Republicans are. Maybe the Democrats should change their party symbol to a sheep instead of a donkey.
If you ask the typical Trump hater why he or she hates him, they will give one-word reasons like "he is an idiot" or "he's racist." They can't back up that brilliant response with any coherent reasons. That's the problem with parrots. They can only memorize one word or phrase at a time.
DENIS A. DETSCHNER, Appleton
