This is an open letter to the people of Niagara County.
On Jan. 1, 2009, I proudly began my career as sheriff of Niagara County. You elected me three times to be your sheriff. It was one of the greatest honors of my life. Words fall far short of being able to explain how much it meant to me. I will forever be grateful that you entrusted me with the safety and security of our community. I worked as hard in a non-political way to justify that trust and make you proud of the job that I did for you over 11 years.
When I made the decision to retire at the end of 2019, I knew the sheriff’s office would be in great hands with Mike Filicetti. He and I have worked closely together for the past eight years since I appointed him to be my undersheriff. Mike Filicetti has been with me every step of the way. He will be there for you, too.
As undersheriff, Mike was second in command of the sheriff’s office and oversaw all of its functions. He is one of the most honest, dedicated and hardest-working people I have ever met. He has unquestioned integrity. He is battle tested. The job of sheriff is no place for on-the-job training. Mike will hit the ground running because he knows what must be done to protect you and your loved ones. And he has the fortitude to be sure it gets done.
I would like to formally endorse Mike Filicetti to be our next Niagara County Sheriff. The choice is clear. No one can match Mike’s experience and in-depth knowledge of the sheriff’s office. You trusted and supported me for over 11 years as your sheriff. I ask that you join me in supporting Mike Filicetti for Niagara County Sheriff. Please vote for Mike in the Democratic primary on June 23rd.
JIM VOUTOUR, Lockport
