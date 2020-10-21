On Friday evening, October 9, and Tuesday evening, October 13, Biden signs were stolen from my front yard as well as those of several East Avenue residents. These were not random acts; signs were stolen all over the city.
It is a pathetic commentary on the state of political discourse when American citizens are not allowed to express their constitutional right to the free expression of their political opinions. Cowardly thieves feel they have the right to enter private property and steal in an effort to suppress and intimidate.
If there are people out there stealing Trump signs — shame on you! Why debase yourself? Why equate yourself with people who are antithetically opposed to our long-held rights? Think about it. Real Americans are better than that!
Perhaps I am too harsh. Perhaps these individuals, inspired by Trump's tax returns or Chris Collins' stock trades, truly believe a lack of moral fiber will make America great again.
You hear a lot of bloviating about "law and order" from certain groups. Maybe these petty thieves will draw inspiration from their leader, and turn themselves into the police — showing they do respect American values.
I'm not holding my breath.
In August 1974, reflecting on the demise of our previous White House autocrat, President Gerald Ford said "... our long national nightmare is over." Hopefully for our sacred republic, that will be the headline on November 4.
EDWARD TRACY, Lockport
