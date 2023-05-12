Gov. Kathy Hochul’s visit to Buffalo in commemoration of the anniversary of the tragic mass shooting focuses on the need for mental health support in our state. Her funded programs are meant to reduce “day-to-day gun violence,” as she recently said, pointing out that the tragic Buffalo shooting anniversary falls “ironically on Mother’s Day” this year.
Another irony relating to Mother’s Day in Hochul’s budget is the skyscraping figure promoting another violence in the state: the funding of abortion. Hochul doesn’t notice the key similarity between both of these ‘rights’ industries — the destruction of children’s lives. Restrictions on guns and abortion have the same goal — ending violence and discrimination toward victimized human beings.
Both the gun and abortion industries claim they exist to empower individual autonomy and self-protection. Women are the fastest growing segment of firearm owners. A Lady Colt ad actually uses abortion rights language to market guns to women: “A gun is a choice women need to know more about and be free to make. The NRA is working to ensure the freedom of that choice always exists.” However, it is evident that firearms in a woman’s home are much more likely to be used against her than as self-defense.
Analogously, pro-choice activists claim abortion is needed for cases of rape, incest or life endangerment, but according to the Guttmacher Institute, the overwhelming majority of abortions are elective.
In the meantime, wide availability of both guns and abortion are justified by these extreme and rare cases. While the primary victims of abortion are always pre-born humans, the NYT Magazine reported that firearms are the leading cause of death of post-born American children. In both cases of abortion and gun violence, poor and minorities are targeted victims.
In recent years’ elections, campaign donations from gun rights and gun control groups were nearly equal, while pro-abortion groups gave 7X more money than pro-life groups to politicians supporting their view. In the 2022 election, abortion rights groups donated nearly $10 million to politicians promoting the right to terminate the lives of children in utero. Are consciences being bought with election dollars?
Rights supporters consider guns and abortion as symbols of American freedom, and claim even reasonable limitations would be a devastating infringement. Planned Parenthood fights parental consent laws for a teen’s abortion in addition to the criminal fetal homicide charge against even a wanted child in cases of domestic violence. These policies protect women, given that a sizable percentage of women obtaining abortions are coerced victims of sex trafficking and domestic violence. Meanwhile, the gun industry continually fights modest gun restrictions even in private venues.
Rights supporters are correct about one thing: abortion and gun violence will occur in underground markets, whether legal or not.
Laws prohibiting violence instruct society’s conduct and shape attitudes about moral behavior. Persistent unmitigated individualism requires reasonable limits on our freedoms in order to reduce violence in our world. As Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said, “The law cannot make you love me, but it can keep you from lynching me.”
EMILY CAPPELLO, outreach coordinator / operations manager, Feminists Choosing Life of New York
