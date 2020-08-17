Congressman Chris Jacobs has not denounced the the politically motivated slowing of postal services. The United States Postal Service is vital for the economy especially in small towns and villages in Western New York, an area represented by Jacobs. In the past few months USPS has taken measures to slow the mail and cause disruptions in services vital to the region.
It was reported by the Buffalo News on Aug. 13 that five of 20 mail sorting machines have been removed from USPS' William Street, Buffalo, facility. Small businesses depend on USPS and many rural residents depend on it for medication and food items. Forcing USPS to be a for-profit service will cost rural areas far more to mail letters, post cards and packages; it is an added tax that economically depressed Western New York doesn’t need.
When the residents of Livingston, Orleans, Genesee and Wyoming counties learn that Jacobs is supporting disruption of services and a tax increase, the voters will not be happy. It is time for Jacobs to hold a town-hall style meeting and explain his position to his constituents.
WILLIAM FINE, Brockport
